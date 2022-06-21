NC DHHS Flu
13-year-old dies after Iredell County golf cart crash that killed man, 5-year-old

A 23-year-old is facing charges in connection with the crash.
A third person has died after a deadly golf cart crash that happened last week in Iredell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third person has died after a deadly golf cart crash that happened last week in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 13-year-old Jada Marlowe, of Statesville, died Monday.

The teen was on a golf cart with four other family members on Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville when authorities say a 2009 Honda Accord crossed the center line and hit the golf cart.

Michael Marlowe, 39, and 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe died at the scene.

The driver of the Accord, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a golf cart that happened June 13 night near Statesville.(Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges against Harmon are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, troopers said.

