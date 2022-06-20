NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County Commissioners to consider proposal for new Dollar General on Mooresville Road

The store would be built on the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road.
The store would be built on the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Commissioners will consider a proposal for a new Dollar General store that would be built at the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road.

The county Planning Staff received a Special Non-Residential Intensity Allocation (SNIA) request from Teramore Development, LLC to build a 10,665 square foot retail store at the southwest corner of Mooresville and Briggs Rds. in Salisbury on property owned by Greer Goodman.

According to the proposal, in an effort to address Western Area Land Use Plan recommendations for Highway Business and Regional Node development related to building appearance, design elements, and landscaping, plan details propose the following:

-Nineteen (19) Red Maple trees planted thirty (30) feet on center along Mooresville Road and Briggs Road;

-Twenty-three (23) Green Giant evergreen trees planted ten (10) feet on center along with a six (6) foot opaque wood fence along the northern property line;

-Although sign details were not included, the site plan indicates a proposed monument sign. The board may consider a similar design of a four (4) foot tall x eight (8) foot wide sign with a two (2) foot brick base; and

-Building elevation plans and rendering indicate a brick base on three (3) sides with fiber cement siding on the same three (3) sides (less north side at building rear). Although not shown, the applicant has agreed to substitute metal with fiber cement siding on the rear. According to the applicant, the façade would match the Woodleaf store approved by the BOC in 2019.

The Salisbury City Council recently approved a proposal from Teramore to build a new Dollar General on Old Mocksville Road.

The meeting is at 6: p.m. on Monday in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room, J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: https://bit.ly/rowanboc6pmPassword: 028144. Join by phone:   Dial: (602) 753-0140  (720) 928-9299 (213) 338-8477 Webinar ID: 976 9368 1450 Password: 028144

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Latest News

Experts address interest-rate hike questions
Interest-rate hike affecting local residents already
Tracking Charlotte's boom or bust housing market
Tracking Charlotte's boom or bust housing market
The hospital system has a claim on the roof over one man's head.
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt
In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
Lilly breaks ground in Concord on Tuesday