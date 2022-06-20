Pleasant start to the week, but there’s more heat ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another cool start, today will be partly sunny and pleasant with comfortable humidity levels and seasonal afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Comfortable humidity levels hold

First Alert: Higher heat starts Tuesday

Scattered storms later in the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Partly sunny & seasonably warm today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, though the humidity level will remain very tolerable, especially considering the time of year & what we had to endure last night! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/l94P4cV3kW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 20, 2022

Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday for hotter conditions. The humidity level will still be tolerable Tuesday, but after a cool start, we’ll rebound to the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will bring upper 90s and unfortunately, the humidity level will become much more noticeable during the midweek period.

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today's (relatively) cooler temps & very tolerable humidity levels. The humidity level will inch up later in the week, but higher heat will back around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area starting Tuesday afternoon! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jnnra9YLj2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 20, 2022

Scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday with little rain forecast between then and now. Thursday will still be very hot with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s before the most intense heat backs down to the lower 90s Friday and over the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday, but if you’re already making outdoor plans, no washouts are expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.