Pleasant start to the week, but there’s more heat ahead
Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another cool start, today will be partly sunny and pleasant with comfortable humidity levels and seasonal afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
- Comfortable humidity levels hold
- First Alert: Higher heat starts Tuesday
- Scattered storms later in the week
A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday for hotter conditions. The humidity level will still be tolerable Tuesday, but after a cool start, we’ll rebound to the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will bring upper 90s and unfortunately, the humidity level will become much more noticeable during the midweek period.
Scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday with little rain forecast between then and now. Thursday will still be very hot with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s before the most intense heat backs down to the lower 90s Friday and over the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday, but if you’re already making outdoor plans, no washouts are expected.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
