One person dead after fatal collision in Lancaster County, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed following a fatal collision in Lancaster on Sunday, officials say.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Albert Walker, 52, died on the way to the hospital.

The collision happened at the intersection of Charlotte Highway North and Highway 75.

The coroner’s office identified Walker as the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

No further information is currently available.

The accident is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Related: One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.