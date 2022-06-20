NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Cooper is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, a news release stated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from the governor’s office, Cooper is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

Cooper is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, a news release stated.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

The governor will work from home and follow guidance on isolation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Latest News

Jeremy Jamar Franklin pled guilty in Cabarrus County Superior Court to numerous criminal...
Concord man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on drug convictions
The first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 arrived in...
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 arrives in Charlotte
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season