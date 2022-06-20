Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

NC DHHS Flu
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

