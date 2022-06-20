NC DHHS Flu
Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts during news conference after he won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country...
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts during news conference after he won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Chris Keane/USGA)(Chris Keane | USGA Museum)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick is a champion again at The Country Club and this time he has one of the grandest trophies in golf.

Fitzpatrick delivered all the clutch shots on the back nine at Brookline in a terrific battle with Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him.

He seized control with a two-shot swing on the 15th and closed it out with a shot onto the green from a fairway bunker.

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course.

