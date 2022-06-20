NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 arrives in Charlotte

The doses for this age group are much smaller than those for other age groups.
The doses for this age group are much smaller than those for other age groups.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Staff at StarMed in west Charlotte opened their first box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between six months and 5 years old.

The vaccines are inside the clinic on Tuckaseegee Road, but they won’t be going into arms on Monday. Parents can instead go to StarMed’s website and start making appointments that will begin as early as Wednesday.

That first shipment held vials of the Moderna formula designated for the just-approved age group - six months to 5 years of age.

Related: COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week

The dose for this age group is much smaller than those for other age groups. The Moderna vaccine consists of two shots one month apart. The Pfizer vaccine requires three shots; the first two are three weeks apart, with a third dose eight weeks later.

Moderna has been authorized to provide a third dose as well, but that would most likely be for children who have certain types of immunocompromise.

Doctors say getting kids vaccinated is key as those six months to 5 years old are being hospitalized for COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other age group of children.

Children may experience some mild side effects from the vaccine, such as fever, a sore arm or headache.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Latest News

Goc. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 arrives in Charlotte
COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 coming to N.C.
Children under 5 years old will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.
COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week