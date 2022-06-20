NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Hot temperatures return for midweek

A First Alert has been issued from Tuesday to Thursday due to heat.
More of the weekend weather will extend into today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, which is a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday through Thursday, with lower 90s expected Friday into the weekend. Scattered storms are possible for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms Friday into early next week.

  • First Alert: Mid to upper 90s for Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Hottest day is Wednesday, as we approach 100 degrees.
  • Isolated to scattered storms Thursday and into early next week.

Hotter temperatures return for the remainder of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A code orange air-quality alert has been issued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, for Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Forecast highs for the next seven days
Forecast highs for the next seven days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tuesday is the summer solstice, and it will feel like summer, with highs around 94 degrees for Charlotte, and lower 80s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny overall.

Wednesday is expected to be our hottest day of the week, with high temperatures around 99 degrees. The record high temperature for June 22 in Charlotte is 100 degrees, set in 2015. The NC mountains can expect highs in the upper 80s. Skies will generally stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the mid 90s for the Charlotte-Metro area, and lower 80s for the mountains. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for late in the day on Thursday.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible Friday through the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

