Firefighters battle 2-alarm commercial building fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire overnight in northwest Charlotte.

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard.

A lot of smoke blanketed the area as crews battled the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted it took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and crews are now investigating how the fire started.

