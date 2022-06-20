Driver charged after crash kills one, injures two on N.C. 901 in Iredell Couny

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others injured after a truck crashed into a large brick sign and overturned Friday night in Iredell County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on N.C. 901 near Jennings Road around 9:25 p.m. on June 17.

Investigators said the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on N.C. 901 before the vehicle ran off the road, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the roadway, ran off the road on the left, collided with the brick sign and overturned.

A passenger, 60-year-old Robert Douglas Shumate, of Union Grove, died from his injuries at the scene, troopers said. The driver, 27-year-old Cheyanna Pardue, and a 28-year-old female passenger were injured in the crash.

According to the highway patrol, the initial investigation indicates alcohol impairment as a contributing factor.

Pardue has been charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and a seatbelt violation, troopers said.

Further charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.