NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver charged after crash kills one, injures two on N.C. 901 in Iredell Couny

According to the highway patrol, the initial investigation indicates alcohol impairment as a contributing factor.
Friday night's crash happened on N.C. 901 near Jennings Road in Iredell County.
Friday night's crash happened on N.C. 901 near Jennings Road in Iredell County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others injured after a truck crashed into a large brick sign and overturned Friday night in Iredell County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on N.C. 901 near Jennings Road around 9:25 p.m. on June 17.

Investigators said the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on N.C. 901 before the vehicle ran off the road, struck a mailbox, crossed back over the roadway, ran off the road on the left, collided with the brick sign and overturned.

A passenger, 60-year-old Robert Douglas Shumate, of Union Grove, died from his injuries at the scene, troopers said. The driver, 27-year-old Cheyanna Pardue, and a 28-year-old female passenger were injured in the crash.

According to the highway patrol, the initial investigation indicates alcohol impairment as a contributing factor.

Pardue has been charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and a seatbelt violation, troopers said.

Further charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Latest News

Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight dip over the last week.
Charlotte gas prices see slight drop over last week
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County
2 killed, 3 injured after car hits golf cart in Iredell County
Gas prices in Charlotte crept up again over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices jump nearly 11 cents over last week