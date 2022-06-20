NC DHHS Flu
Concord man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on drug convictions

Jeremy Jamar Franklin pled guilty in Cabarrus County Superior Court to numerous criminal...
Jeremy Jamar Franklin pled guilty in Cabarrus County Superior Court to numerous criminal offenses and was sentenced to 180-283 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.(Concord Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man will spend at least 15 years in prison as the result of a drug conviction. Jeremy Jamar Franklin pled guilty in Cabarrus County Superior Court to numerous criminal offenses and was sentenced to 180-283 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to a press release from Concord Police, “despite Franklin’s best attempt to avoid justice by leaving the courtroom just before his case was called to trial,” Franklin was apprehended just 32 hours later in Charlotte, N.C. and brought back to Cabarrus County to appear before the court.

Between December 18, 2019 and August 3, 2021 – Franklin committed criminal offenses to include: trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, sale and delivery of cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of heroin, maintaining a place to keep controlled substances in addition to numerous misdemeanor drug charges and driving offenses.

Investigators say the resolution of these cases affirms the Concord Police Department’s and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office partnership to disrupt the flow of heroin and opioid-related drugs into our community and holding offenders accountable who are responsible for contributing to the crisis through dissemination to our streets.

“The members of the Concord Police Department remain committed to our mission of reducing the levels of crime, fear, and disorder through evidenced-based policing strategies,” the press release said. “We appreciate the strong support of our partners at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, who provided support and assistance with these cases.”

A statement from the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and partnership with the Concord Police Department. We look forward to the continued efforts of both offices.”

