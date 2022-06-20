Comfortable Monday afternoon before heat makes a comeback Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a pleasant and cool start, a comfortable afternoon is expected today with high temperatures near seasonable. Heat will make a comeback starting Tuesday with a First Alert in place.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and comfortable

First Alert: Tuesday through Thursday for heat

Scattered storm chances return Thursday

More of the weekend weather will extend into today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, which is a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We will continue the dry pattern with lower humidity. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 60s.

Dry and hot for Tuesday, the first official day of summer, with high temperatures near the mid-90s. Thanks to lower humidity values, the heat index will stay near the actual temperature. Overnight lows will be warmer in the mid-60s.

Comfortable and warm for the last day of spring, but changes are on the way!



Temperatures look to peak on Wednesday with a high temperature of 98 degrees with continued dry air. The First Alert extends through Thursday with daytime temperatures still in the mid-90s with an increase in moisture. The heat index value will feel more like the upper 90s during the peak of the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Friday with temperatures falling into the low 90s. The weekend appears seasonable with a low chance for showers.

