NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp

“It was my worst fear as a mother, my worst nightmare,” the boy’s mom said.
A young boy wandered away, unattended, from a camp in Huntersville.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A young boy was found walking outside, unattended, after being dropped off at a popular summer camp in Huntersville.

His mom said she felt something wasn’t right when she dropped him off Monday morning.

Stephany Steen, the mother, said she felt there wasn’t enough staff at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville, and worried they wouldn’t be able to identify her son.

Steen left the summer camp, but came back to make sure her son was okay and told the staff to contact her if they encountered any problems. Less than an hour passed before her son was wandering by the road.

“It was my worse fear as a mother, my worst nightmare,” she said.

A nightmare that unfolded while her child was at Superhero Camp.

“I went to run some errands, on my way back I saw a Huntersville Police officer pull into the Discovery Place,” Steen said. “I saw my child being held by a firefighter right here at this stop sign, I threw my car into park, jumped out and asked what is he doing, what is he doing out here, why is he not in camp?”

Her motherly intuition kicked in and she was shocked by what she saw.

She said a good Samaritan saw her child walking along the road, and that person took her son to the fire station and called 911.

“They were very confused as to who I was, I had to explain that I was the mother and this was my son, I had dropped him off at discovery place camp this morning,” Steen said.

First responders realized the young boy somehow walked out of the building from camp.

“I’m unsure of how far he made it, I don’t know how long he was out here by himself, I left this parking lot at 9:05 and came back at 9:47,” the boy’s mother said.

When asked if she would take him back to the camp, she replied ‘no I would not, absolutely not, no, there’s no way.’

“I just want it to be known that this isn’t to be a witch hunt or anything against Discovery Place,” Steen said. “This is just to get the message out to parents to let them know that this was supposed to be a fun day for my son, and that this incident did happen where he was able to escape a building without adult supervision.”

She said she just wants to bring awareness to parents about safety measures at camps.

“Check the protocols and procedures for when you’re dropping your kids off at these camps to make sure that it is secure for the kids,” Steen said.

The mother said Discovery Place has reached out to her to apologize about the incident.

WBTV reached out to Discovery Place and they released a statement saying:

“Discovery Place takes the safety and care of children in our summer camp program extremely seriously. On June 20, a child attending summer camp at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville was able to leave the building unattended. Our management team is conducting a full investigation to determine the details of what occurred. We do not have any additional details to share at this time.”

Huntersville Police is involved and investigating this incident as well.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

Latest News

I-77 Toll Price Sign
‘Unsolicited’ toll lane proposal went before transportation planning board, no plans in place
StarMed received its first shipment of the vaccine for young children Monday morning.
Charlotte vaccine providers preparing to roll out COVID shots for children as young as 6 months
Robert E. Jones, Jr., of Charlotte, talks about having his drivers license wrongfully suspended...
The wrong ‘Robert Jones.’ Man calls WBTV for help after DMV erroneously suspends his license
Bike riders pedal to honor fallen public safety servants
Bike riders pedal to honor fallen public safety servants