Charlotte vaccine providers preparing to roll out COVID shots for children as young as 6 months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents are now able to sign their young children up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna both have the greenlight under emergency use authorization for children as young as 6 months old.

Shipments started arriving in North Carolina today and local clinics are preparing to roll out the shots.

A spokesperson for NCDHHS sent a statement reading in part:

“NCDHHS has more than 367 providers across all 100 counties signed up to receive and administer vaccine. At this time, NCDHHS has preordered 118,600 doses of the vaccine for distribution to providers across the state. In addition, vaccine will be available in almost 200 pharmacies through a federal vaccine supply. The vaccine will be available and administered in pediatric and primary care offices, pharmacies, local health departments and federally qualified health centers by staff trained to do vaccinations for children.”

The first shipment of vaccines for children as young as 6 months old arrived at StarMed in Charlotte late Monday morning.

The Pfizer vaccine is a three- dose series and each shot is 1/10th the dose of an adult shot. The first two shots are given three weeks apart and the third shot is given two months after the second shot.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series and each shot is 1/4th the dose of an adult size. The shots are given four weeks apart.

Doctor Kevin Buckley with Atrium Health Levine Children’s says side effects in the studies were minimal.

“Most of the reactions that have been reported with them are similar to other vaccinations where you can run low-grade fevers or have muscle soreness at the injection site,” Dr. Buckley said.

He says even if your child is not high risk, he recommends it.

“A lot of the children that I’ve taken care of in the hospital and ICU were perfectly healthy children prior to contracting COVID,” he said.

If your child has had COVID, he says they can get the shot after completing the quarantine period.

If they had complications from COVID like MIS-C, or Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, he says the recommendation is to wait 90 days before getting the vaccine.

John Shell, a grandfather to two toddlers, says his son will be signing them up for the vaccine as soon as he can.

“Every time they go to daycare some kid gets COVID and they all have to quarantine,” Shell said. “While I’m not sure that’s gonna stop, you wouldn’t worry about the children getting sick again.”

Moms like Amy Stewart say her children will not be rolling up their sleeves.

“I’m just not concerned about it,” Stewart said. “We take precautions and we’re very intentional about health and supporting our immune systems, so it’s not a concern for me.”

Either way, Dr. Buckley recommends a conversation with your pediatrician.

“It’s normal to have concerns about vaccines or anything else when it’s your children you’re talking about,” he said.

He also says children can get this shot at the same time they get other childhood vaccinations.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment through StarMed, click here.

A spokesperson for Atrium Health says the health system plans to roll out the shots for this age group later this week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department website, it will offer shots beginning Saturday, June 25.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.