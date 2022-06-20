Charlotte gas prices fall more than 3 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 3.6 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.58 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is $1.01 higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.57 a gallon on June 20, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 20.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.77 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.29 per gallon as of June 19 while the most expensive is $4.79 a gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

It's currently $3.79 a gallon at a Sheetz gas station.

The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.60, down 5.8 cents from last week’s $4.66 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.