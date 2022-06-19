Summer heat returns as new workweek begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a weekend of low humidity and spring-like temperatures, the summer heat is set to return to the Carolinas by Tuesday.

Sunday : Mostly clear

Monday : Mostly sunny, warmer

First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

Get ready for a warming trend and a gradual increase in humidity over the next five days.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 40s in the mountains, and lower 60s across the piedmont. High pressure will be the dominate feature in the forecast aiding the return of the heat for most of this week.

Precipitation chances for the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

We have First Alerts in place Tuesday through Friday for the heat, humidity, and chances for thunderstorms. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 90s; only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Thursday looks to be the best chance for thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front.

We will wrap up the week with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Next weekend’s outlook continues to look hot with chances for isolated thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.