NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

Flight-Aware reported 769 canceled flights Sunday, nearly 860 Saturday and more than 1,400 cancellations Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson backs out of Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job, report says
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4