One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Catawba County, one of whom was killed.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to 927 30th Street NE at approximately 2:47 a.m. for a breaking and entering call.

Upon their arrival, deputies found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Amy Raelynne Phillips, 46, was pronounced dead following the incident. She was a resident of the address.

Phillips’ daughter, Keiyara Kelly Johnson, 22, was identified as the second victim, and was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities apprehended Shykwon Rashad Gibbs, 24, at the scene. He is being charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Gibbs is being held without bond and has a first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division has initiated an investigation into this incident.

