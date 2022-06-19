Flight cancelations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport.

Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer-travel busyness are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations.

Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according to Flight Aware.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw 237 delays and 89 cancelled flights Saturday. On Friday, the airport had even more: 573 delays and almost 300 cancelations.

The reality of the situation landed many in the customer-assistance line looking for alternative flights.

“They lost my bag for two days so I ended up trying to find a hotel,” one flyer, Angie Pryor, said.

“We spent a night without our bag,” Bob Burton said. “We just left and went to Walmart.”

Parents are really feeling the effects.

“We’re also traveling with a 7-month-old,” Alli Sullivan said after her flight was delayed. “So it’s been a long day. We drove five hours already today to get here and now we’re struggling with this.”

“My kid’s been sick,” another traveler said. “He’s been sick for three days now, hacking in the middle of the night. So my wife has been up of course with him and I’m like trying to get back to give her some relief.”

Charlotte Douglas Airport says if you’re next in line, especially with Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebrations coming up, plan ahead.

Arrive two hours early for your flight, three if it’s international. Book parking online to get ahead of the curve.

