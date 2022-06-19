NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Flight cancelations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated

More than 800 flights were delayed from Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport.

Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer-travel busyness are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations.

Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according to Flight Aware.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw 237 delays and 89 cancelled flights Saturday. On Friday, the airport had even more: 573 delays and almost 300 cancelations.

The reality of the situation landed many in the customer-assistance line looking for alternative flights.

“They lost my bag for two days so I ended up trying to find a hotel,” one flyer, Angie Pryor, said.

“We spent a night without our bag,” Bob Burton said. “We just left and went to Walmart.”

Parents are really feeling the effects.

“We’re also traveling with a 7-month-old,” Alli Sullivan said after her flight was delayed. “So it’s been a long day. We drove five hours already today to get here and now we’re struggling with this.”

“My kid’s been sick,” another traveler said. “He’s been sick for three days now, hacking in the middle of the night. So my wife has been up of course with him and I’m like trying to get back to give her some relief.”

Charlotte Douglas Airport says if you’re next in line, especially with Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebrations coming up, plan ahead.

Arrive two hours early for your flight, three if it’s international. Book parking online to get ahead of the curve.

Related: CLT Airport ranked world’s sixth busiest for passengers in 2021

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Howard had been living in a crawlspace, despite qualifying for a federal housing voucher.
Man who lived in Charlotte crawl space moves into new apartment
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.
Photo of crash closing I-85 lanes
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Latest News

One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.
GPD investigating crash involving 2 pedestrians
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Gastonia
Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Gastonia
Gastonia Police investigating after 2 people hit by car
Cheesy!
How Cheesy! Bekah and Caroline test out Velveeta nail polish