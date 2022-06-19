NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Father’s Day features pleasant temperatures, lots of sun

Today’s highs will top out around 85 degrees in the Charlotte area.
The Father's Day forecast will be much more comfortable as temperatures briefly cool off.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week.

  • Today: Sunny, dry and warm.
  • First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday.
  • Scattered storms Thursday and Friday.

After a cooler start, today will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature near 85 degrees. Expect dry conditions with lower humidity and a very high UV index of 10. Overnight lows will drop near the upper 50s.

More comfortable weather continues Monday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The dry pattern continues through the weekend.

A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday for very hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the region. Wednesday will see close to triple-digit temperatures.

Scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday with little rain activity between now and then.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Juneteenth and Father’s Day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson backs out of Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job, report says
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

Latest News

Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week
Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week
Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week
Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week
Tomorrow's highs
Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week
Today's high temperatures
Comfortable weekend ahead before dangerous heat returns