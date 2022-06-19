Father’s Day features pleasant temperatures, lots of sun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week.

Today: Sunny, dry and warm.

First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday.

Scattered storms Thursday and Friday.

After a cooler start, today will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature near 85 degrees. Expect dry conditions with lower humidity and a very high UV index of 10. Overnight lows will drop near the upper 50s.

A blue plate special in store for today with high temperatures in the 80s - a June treat!



More comfortable weather continues into Monday with heat making its return Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/sufPzo6SlO — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) June 19, 2022

More comfortable weather continues Monday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The dry pattern continues through the weekend.

A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday for very hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the region. Wednesday will see close to triple-digit temperatures.

Scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday with little rain activity between now and then.

Have a great Juneteenth and Father’s Day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

