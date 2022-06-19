NC DHHS Flu
Fathers celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth at parade in Gastonia

Dads bring their children or keep them in mind as they recognize both holidays.
A Juneteenth parade and firework show was held Sunday to celebrate the occasion.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States celebrated two major holidays Sunday: Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

While the first has long been recognized, the latter only became a federal holiday just last year, when President Biden signed it into law. It’s a day that commemorates the emancipation and freedom of slaves in the United States back in 1865.

Many fathers attended a Juneteenth parade in Gastonia on Sunday, the first one ever organized in the area since the day was deemed a federal holiday.

Dads spent their Father’s Day celebrating both holidays, bringing their children to the event and teaching them about what their community has been through and what Juneteenth represents.

Two fathers from Charlotte were in attendance.

“I wanted to bring my grandson with me so he could see what we’ve been through over time,” Charles Keys said. “And this is just one day to represent it.”

“Seeing what we accomplished after all these years...I’d like to tell them about that,” Ralph Curry added.

The Gastonia celebration also included a fireworks show to celebrate the occasion.

