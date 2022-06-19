NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews battle 500 acre blaze in Hyde Co

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are fighting a brush fire in Hyde County Sunday afternoon.

County officials say the blaze affected about 500 acres of land near the Ponzer community as of 4:30 p.m.

No nearby structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported because of the flames.

The North Carolina Forestry Association, Hyde County Emergency Management, and Hyde County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson backs out of Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job, report says
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

Latest News

A Juneteenth parade and firework show was held Sunday to celebrate the occasion.
Fathers celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth at parade in Gastonia
"I feel like we built the cake but we just didn’t get to put the frosting on it," said Mick...
Disappointment dashes high hopes of Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team in Canadian GP
City Manager Lloyd Payne presented the award to Miller during the May City Council meeting....
Concord’s Desmond Miller honored with Jo Atwater Continuous Core Values Award
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Conover.
One killed, another injured in double shooting in Catawba County