Video released of man firing shots at CATS bus last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month, a man was arrested after he fired several shots at a CATS bus on Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

Jason Wright, 37, shot at least four shots at the bus in the early morning hours of May 18. Now, the video of what transpired, and the moments leading up to the shooting, has been released.

The video shows Wright and the bus driver get into a heated argument, with gunfire beginning as soon as the driver left him at the bus stop.

This particular incident came two months after Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while operating a CATS bus on Feb. 11. He was murdered after his killer displayed a fit of road rage.

“You’ve got a situation where it’s a nighttime incident and drivers are concerned about their safety and they just want to get home,” attorney Ken Harris said after seeing the newly released video. “And sometimes that circumstances causes them to react a certain way.”

Nobody was injured in the May 18 incident, but Harris remains concerned.

“When you combine them [the two incidents] what you get is a trend,” he said. “And it’s a trend that needs to be slowed or stopped.”

Possible solutions Harris suggested include public-education programs and extra counseling for drivers.

“We don’t want to find another incident where another CATS bus driver is being shot at,” he said.

WBTV reached out to CATS, but did not receive a statement as of Friday night.

