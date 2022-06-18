Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Gastonia
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Friday night.
According to police, the crash happened on West Hudson Boulevard near South York Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.
West Hudson Boulevard was shut down between South York Avenue and Clyde Street during the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.