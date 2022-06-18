Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler for the second half of the weekend.

With high pressure in place over the southeast, chances for rain will be minimal and highs will gradually climb back into the upper 90s next week.

Tonight : Clear, cool and breezy.

Sunday : Sunny and pleasant.

Monday : Mostly sunny, warmer.

First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

After a hot but less humid day with highs in the 90s, we’ll be in for a cool and breezy night with lows in the 40s in the mountains, and 50s across the piedmont.

More sunshine and pleasant conditions can be expected for Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Father's Day outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The strong ridge of high pressure over the plains will begin to move eastward on Monday. This high pressure will eventually bring back the heat and increase the humidity across the Carolinas. Monday stays dry but warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll kick off the first day of astronomical summer on Tuesday with a First Alert for the heat.

Tuesday will be gorgeous but hot with highs in the mid 90s. First Alerts will remain in place through Friday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs near 100 degrees; heat indices could climb over 105.

Chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

