NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Temperatures to cool off for Father’s Day before heating up again next week

Highs for Sunday will top out in the mid 80s on Sunday.
A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday as heat begins to build.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler for the second half of the weekend.

With high pressure in place over the southeast, chances for rain will be minimal and highs will gradually climb back into the upper 90s next week.

  • Tonight: Clear, cool and breezy.
  • Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer.
  • First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

After a hot but less humid day with highs in the 90s, we’ll be in for a cool and breezy night with lows in the 40s in the mountains, and 50s across the piedmont.

More sunshine and pleasant conditions can be expected for Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Father's Day outlook
Father's Day outlook(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The strong ridge of high pressure over the plains will begin to move eastward on Monday. This high pressure will eventually bring back the heat and increase the humidity across the Carolinas. Monday stays dry but warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll kick off the first day of astronomical summer on Tuesday with a First Alert for the heat.

Tuesday will be gorgeous but hot with highs in the mid 90s. First Alerts will remain in place through Friday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs near 100 degrees; heat indices could climb over 105.

Chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
Howard had been living in a crawlspace, despite qualifying for a federal housing voucher.
Man who lived in Charlotte crawl space moves into new apartment
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.
Photo of crash closing I-85 lanes
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Today's high temperatures
Comfortable weekend ahead before dangerous heat returns
A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday as heat begins to build.
Comfortable weekend ahead before dangerous heat returns
Pleasant weekend ahead; First Alert for more heat next week
Pleasant weekend ahead; First Alert for more heat next week
Pleasant weekend ahead; First Alert for more heat next week
Pleasant weekend ahead; First Alert for more heat next week