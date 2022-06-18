One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an SUV traveled off the roadway on Friday night in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2009 Toyota SUV was traveling north on SC-49 near Campbell Road when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

