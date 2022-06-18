NC DHHS Flu
One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

The incident happened on SC-49 near Campbell Road.
One person was killed after their SUV struck a tree in York County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an SUV traveled off the roadway on Friday night in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2009 Toyota SUV was traveling north on SC-49 near Campbell Road when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

