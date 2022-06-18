NC DHHS Flu
Comfortable weekend ahead before dangerous heat returns

A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday as heat begins to build.
A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday as heat begins to build.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A comfortable weekend is ahead with warm temperatures and lower humidity. Heat will start to build for next week with dangerous heat expected beginning Tuesday.

  • Weekend: Sunny & seasonable with dry conditions
  • First Alert: Dangerous heat starting Tuesday into Friday
  • Mainly dry outlook to next week

Today will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature near 90 degrees. Expect dry conditions with lower humidity and a very high UV index of 10. Overnight lows will drop near the upper 50s.

Today's UV index in Charlotte
Today's UV index in Charlotte(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will drop slightly for Sunday with highs near the mid-80s with more sunshine. Perfect weather for Father’s Day and Juneteenth plans.

More comfortable weather continues Monday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s. The dry pattern continues through the weekend.

A First Alert is in place starting Tuesday as the heat begins to build with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be close to triple-digit heat. The First Alert will continue into Friday with more dangerous heat expected.

Rain chances will increase Thursday into Saturday with scattered storms possible.

Rain chances
Rain chances(First Alert Weather)

Have a pleasant weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

