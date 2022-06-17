NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain

Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain. (SOURCE: WTVR)
By WTVR staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – A kitten in Virginia used one of its nine lives Wednesday.

Crews rescued the kitten, dubbed “Lucky,” from a storm drain in Petersburg.

An officer working a nearby crime scene heard the cat crying from the drain and went to investigate.

Animal Control was called in, along with public works and fire crews.

The crews apparently scared the kitten and it crawled through a pipe under the road.

After nearly an hour of using food and pre-recorded kitten sounds, they were able to lure the animal back and pull him out of the storm drain.

Animal Control estimates the cat is at least 10 weeks old and appears to be healthy. A vet is expected to give him a thorough examination before he is put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal jury in Charlotte...
Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
radar
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police: Multiple people shot at Alabama church
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting
New details have emerged in both investigations into the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings.
Investigation continues into Buffalo, Uvalde shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan