NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Photo of crash closing I-85 lanes
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one
The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal jury in Charlotte...
Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
radar
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

Latest News

An assault charge has been dismissed against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston
Assault charge dismissed against Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks hold steady on Wall Street at close of a brutal week
A couple whose home was swept away by the Yellowstone River speak out about their experience....
Couple whose house floated away on Yellowstone say spectators cheered
The near-drowning happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in El Mirage,...
Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say
Authorities arrested a 71-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting at a Alabama church....
Church shooting: Attendee subdued suspect, police say