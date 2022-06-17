Police arrest fourth suspect in Hickory homicide case

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department has arrested a fourth and final suspect in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.

On Monday, four teenagers, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, allegedly killed Shonniel Blackburn, 35, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments complex.

Upon arrival, authorities found Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the three 16-year-olds on Wednesday, and spotted the 15-year-old in a stolen car on Thursday.

The names of the four suspects have not been released.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator C. Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.

Related: Hickory homicide suspect seen riding in stolen car, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.