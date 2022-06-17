NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police arrest fourth suspect in Hickory homicide case

The 15-year-old suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting on Monday.
Hickory homicide scene
Hickory homicide scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department has arrested a fourth and final suspect in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.

On Monday, four teenagers, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, allegedly killed Shonniel Blackburn, 35, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments complex.

Upon arrival, authorities found Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the three 16-year-olds on Wednesday, and spotted the 15-year-old in a stolen car on Thursday.

The names of the four suspects have not been released.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator C. Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.

Related: Hickory homicide suspect seen riding in stolen car, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Photo of crash closing I-85 lanes
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one
The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal jury in Charlotte...
Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
radar
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Featuring Men Tchaas Ari
Dine Out For Kids!
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near Clover, S.C.
One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.
How to get ready for economic uncertainty
An assault charge has been dismissed against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston
Assault charge dismissed against Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston