One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits.

SCHP says that a GMC pickup truck and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were both traveling east on SC-55 when the operator of the motorcycle attempted an improper turn and was struck by the truck.

Two people were inside the truck, but neither were injured.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead following the accident.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

