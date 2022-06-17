NC DHHS Flu
Mostly sunny and pleasant weekend; First Alert for more heat next week

Scattered storms will linger into this evening, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.
Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Iredell and Rowan counties until 5:45 p.m.

Father’s Day Weekend is looking pleasant, with highs in the 80s, mostly sunny skies, and less muggy conditions. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to dangerous heat.

  • Mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny for Father’s Day Weekend
  • First Alert: Dangerous heat returns by midweek next week
  • Dry through midweek; rain chances late next week

A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, bringing a little relief from the heat this weekend. Saturday will remain warm, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, yet it will not be as muggy.

Tomorrow's planner
Tomorrow's planner(First Alert Weather)

The N.C. mountains will have high temperatures in the 70s for Saturday.

Father’s Day Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains, with a drier feel to the air. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Another First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, due to another round of dangerous heat developing. We are expecting highs around 90 degrees for Monday, yet upper 90s develop for Tuesday, and around 100 degrees by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible for next Thursday and Friday.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

