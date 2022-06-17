Juneteenth of the Carolinas back for 25th year in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Festivals are happening across the country and in the Carolinas celebrating June 19 or “Juneteenth,” a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday. It’s a four-day event with fun for everyone. starting with the kids.

On Thursday, a Youth Day Camp was held at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary School, with students participating from all over the city.

Organizers say the first festival in 1997 attracted around 500 people. It's since grown to 15,000 to 20,000 people over the three days.

One group was from Little Angels Preschool and the attendees enjoyed a cultural camp of sorts, where children got to make crafts, jewelry and tie-dyed shirts, as well as hear traditional storytelling.

The kids even got to meet Hugo with the Charlotte Hornets.

Celebrations continue Friday with the inaugural drum circle, a community fellowship and the annual talent show.

On Saturday, a march will begin at the Grady Cole Center and finish at the House of Africa on Thomas Avenue, where the festival first started 25 years ago.

Go to the festival’s website for a full list of activities.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.