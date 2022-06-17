NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Juneteenth of the Carolinas back for 25th year in Charlotte

Celebrations continue Friday with the inaugural drum circle, a community fellowship and the annual talent show.
The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday. It’s a four-day event with fun for everyone. starting with the kids.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Festivals are happening across the country and in the Carolinas celebrating June 19 or “Juneteenth,” a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday. It’s a four-day event with fun for everyone. starting with the kids.

On Thursday, a Youth Day Camp was held at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary School, with students participating from all over the city.

Organizers say the first festival in 1997 attracted around 500 people. It's since grown to 15,000 to 20,000 people over the three days.

One group was from Little Angels Preschool and the attendees enjoyed a cultural camp of sorts, where children got to make crafts, jewelry and tie-dyed shirts, as well as hear traditional storytelling.

The kids even got to meet Hugo with the Charlotte Hornets.

Celebrations continue Friday with the inaugural drum circle, a community fellowship and the annual talent show.

On Saturday, a march will begin at the Grady Cole Center and finish at the House of Africa on Thomas Avenue, where the festival first started 25 years ago.

Go to the festival’s website for a full list of activities.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Photo of crash closing I-85 lanes
Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one
The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal jury in Charlotte...
Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
radar
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

Latest News

The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday....
Juneteenth of the Carolinas back for 25th year in Charlotte
Assa Sylla is a current Bank of America employee and graduated from the university in 2021....
Bank of America invests $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte program for underrepresented students
As this heat wave continues, Mecklenburg County is reminding those struggling with their...
Assistance available for those struggling with utility bills amidst heat wave
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is holding a special meeting Wednesday and...
Straw vote expected during special meeting over proposed Mecklenburg County budget