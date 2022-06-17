NC DHHS Flu
House fire in Kannapolis displaces three residents

Fire reported on Scott Street overnight
There was heavy damage to the house.
There was heavy damage to the house.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced from their home due to a house fire in Kannapolis.

Fire officials say they got the call overnight on Friday to respond to the 2500 block of Scott St. near China Grove Road. The fire was through the roof on the second floor of the 1200 square foot home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but there was heavy damage to the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

