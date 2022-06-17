First Alert: One more day of intense heat before weekend relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert continues today, but this will be the last day for a while.

Upper 90s and one more round of storms

Big break comes over the holiday weekend

Intense heat gradually returns next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon temperatures with a return to the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 100 degrees - if not slightly higher – will be common for all neighborhoods outside of the mountains. A few stronger storms will fire up late in the day, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.

FIRST ALERT: The Heat Index values mid-afternoon around #CLT just above 100° - not quite as high as yesterday. Once the clouds & storms move in from the NW, temps will fall & the heat index will follow suite. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MdT5CX75jA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 17, 2022

Showers and storms will quickly die down this evening as a cold front moves through the Carolinas tonight. As promised, a welcome break from the heat and humidity will unfold this weekend. Saturday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will not be nearly so muggy. Sunday will be a great outdoor day, with daybreak readings in the 50s and Father’s Day high temperatures in the mid-80s with a drier feel to the air.

Not much change in my thinking regarding the weekend forecast around #CLT. One more hot & humid day for the @wbtv_news area & we'll end the work week with another round of strong storms. Weekend forecast calls for lots of sun, cooler temps & lower humidity! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/F4mjp7vlvp — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 17, 2022

There’s little chance for any rain over the weekend and Monday looks to be mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper 80s but with tolerable humidity holding on.

The break from the torrid heat and tropical humidity may be short-lived, however, as an unwelcome return of intense heat will come back starting Tuesday. Highs will jump back to at least the upper 90s to near 100° by midweek!

Stay safe, keep cool and have a great weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.