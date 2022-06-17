NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Hot, humid Friday afternoon, scattered storms possible

The main timeframe for thunderstorms moving into our area will be from 3 to 7 p.m.
Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a “cooler,” less humid weekend! Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break.

  • First Alert Rest of Today: Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms (severe storms possible)
  • Weekend Outlook: 80s and sunshine, less humid
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm.

The combination of the heat, a cold front and an area of thunderstorms moving across the Mississippi Valley will give us another chance at getting more thunderstorms in our area this afternoon. Before the storms, temperatures will again climb into the upper 90s. The main timeframe for thunderstorms moving into our area will be from 3 to 7 p.m.; some storms could be severe and capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

After the cold front moves through, some stable, drier air will settle into the Carolinas for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday looks even better with more sunshine and highs only in the low to mid-80s.

The heat and humidity will slowly return next week. On Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees in the mountains, and near 90 degrees across the Piedmont. Tuesday through Thursday look dry for now, but we have First Alerts in place for the increasing heat and humidity; highs will range from the mid-90s to 100 degrees.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

