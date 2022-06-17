Fire damages chapel at Concord’s Barber Scotia College

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials now say lightning sparked a fire that damaged the chapel at Barber Scotia College in Concord Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Concord, crews were called out around 4:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from Kittie Sanson Chapel on the campus located at 145 Cabarrus Avenue W.

No one was in the chapel at the time and no one was hurt, city officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 30 minutes.

