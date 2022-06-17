NC DHHS Flu
Crews work to restore power, clean up debris after Thursday’s severe storms

Throughout Thursday’s storms, firefighters and police responded to several calls but no one was hurt and there was no major damage.
Teams have been working throughout the early-morning hours to restore power.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are busy cleaning up and restoring power to those still in the dark following Thursday afternoon’s strong storms.

Early Friday morning, a large tree was laid across property at Sharone Lane and Providence Road, next to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, in Charlotte.

A look at Duke Energy’s online outage map shows pockets of outages all over the WBTV area. The largest outages have been in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.

Teams have been working throughout the early-morning hours to restore power. One Duke crew was up in Concord, just right outside Charlotte Motor Speedway, where about 2,000 customers were in the dark for several hours.

The storms also caused a tree to fall on Kannapolis Fire Station No. 4 on Stewart Street Northwest in Concord.

There’s some damage to the roof and inside the fire station, one can see part of the ceiling is gone. Members of the Kannapolis Fire Department said renovations to the station had just started.

Throughout Thursday’s storms, firefighters and police responded to several calls but no one was hurt and there was no major damage.

WBTV’s First Alert Weather team said more storms are expected Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

