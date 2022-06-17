Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved Hickory restaurant is shutting its doors after more than 40 years in the business, but not because the owner wants to.

Max’s Mexican Eatery has been a staple in the area for decades. A place where families can gather and socialize in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. But the current business climate finally took its toll.

It was really a combination of the pandemic, the cost of food and no employees to help that lead up to this.

The owner simply wasn’t making any money, and no matter how much you love what you do, sometimes you can’t do it anymore.

The restaurant was supposed to open Friday at 11 a.m., but when folks found out the doors were closing, many were here nearly an hour early to make sure they got one last meal before it closes for good.

Workers, some employed for more than 30 years, told me this wasn’t just a place to come and eat, this became a social hall for many in the community. A place to see family and friends and to share a meal.

Many are taking the news hard.

“Just like this feeling, of being in here,” the owner’s daughter, Chloe Lail, said. “It’s going to be hard for a while. To not be able to walk through the door, because this is comfortable for me. I feel safe here, I know the atmosphere, and it’s going to be hard.”

They are planning for such a crowd on Sunday, it’ll be on hands on deck.

Lots of people with just one more chance to say goodbye.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.