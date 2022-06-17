Community hopeful answers will come in Beatties Ford mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two years since the mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will give another update Friday morning.

Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson were shot and killed.

A block party to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday on June 22, 2020, had turned into a “war-zone,” as activist Mario Black described.

“People are running towards us wants once the gunfire started and you couldn’t tell where it was coming from initially,” Black said.

He was on Beatties Ford Road when the shooting started. His Facebook Live video of the shooting went viral.

Now, two years later, the hope is that an arrest is coming soon.

“People like myself that was out there that night and you know, that’s a part of the community. We want answers. So these families can begin to heal,” he said.

Two years since the mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road

In the months since the shooting, families have demanded answers. In an exclusive interview with WBTV’s Alex Giles, which aired earlier this month, family members of the Beatties Ford “4″ talked about their grief and feeling left in the dark by law enforcement.

“Even if y’all have a little bit of information, just something, you don’t have to tell the world, tell the families. Let them know that ‘we’re still working’,” said Chantel Miller, Kelly’s sister.

As the two-year mark nears, the hope is that Friday will bring everyone one step closer to justice.

“Hopefully something to come out of it, something positive for the families,” Black added. “Their lives matter too. And that’s one of the things that I want the city to know, city leaders and these officers.”

