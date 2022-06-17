NC DHHS Flu
Bob McKillop steps down as Davidson head coach after 33 years

McKillop led the Wildcats to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Davidson head coach Bob McKillop watches his team play against Virginia Commonwealth during the...
Davidson head coach Bob McKillop watches his team play against Virginia Commonwealth during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Thursday, March 5, 2015. Davidson won 82-55.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Davidson Wildcats head men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop has announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

McKillop made the announcement in a press conference on Friday afternoon, and will retire after 33 seasons at the helm.

He was hired as the Wildcats’ head coach in 1989 and led the program to 15 regular-season conference championships, eight conference-tournament championships, and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

McKillop retires with a 634-380 record, the most in school history. His 634 wins are the 54th-most in NCAA history.

The legendary coach guided Davidson all the way to the Elite Eight in 2008, where the Wildcats fell to the eventual champion Kansas Jayhawks. NBA superstar and four-time champion Stephen Curry played on that team.

During the 2007-08 season, the Wildcats won 25-straight games before falling to Kansas.

Davidson advanced to the Round of 32 three more times under McKillop, in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Eight times McKillop took the Wildcats to the NIT Tournament.

The school named the basketball court inside John M. Belk Arena ‘McKillop Court’ in 2014, and was 11 times named the conference coach of the year.

McKillop coached eight All-Americans, an Academic All-American, 11 Conference Players of the Year, five Freshman of the Year and 73 all-conference selections.

McKillop’s son, Matt, is in line to take over as head coach following his father’s retirement.

In the same press conference, the school announced that Curry’s jersey number, 30, would be retired.

