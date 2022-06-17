Assault charge dismissed against Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An assault charge has been dismissed against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

According to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, after thoroughly reviewing the evidence obtained from an investigation conducted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a special prosecutor dismissed the charge of assault on a female against Winston.

“There was no evidence to suggest that Mr. Winston committed this offense,” according to information from the conference.

Earlier this year, a magistrate issued a criminal summons for Winston over the allegation of assault.

“We have made multiple attempts, politics don’t come into play when we’re attempting to serve civil processes. Regardless of a person’s position status we take that very seriously it’s a constitutionally mandated responsibility of the sheriff’s office,” Collins said.

