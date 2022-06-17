Additional $30K offered for information leading to arrest in deadly 2020 Beatties Ford Road shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The FBI is adding an additional $30,000 to the reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the 2020 Beatties Ford Road shooting that killed four.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made the announcement during a Friday update as the two-year anniversary of the shooting nears. That brings the total reward up to $47,300.

According to police, more than 150 rounds were fired into a crowd of around 400 people during a celebration on Beatties Ford Road on June 22, 2020.

Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson were shot and killed at the block party that turned into a “war zone,” as one activist described it.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

“Someone knows something that could make the difference in this case and help provide closure for our grieving families,” a CMPD tweet stated.

The CMPD and its federal partners have worked tirelessly on this case for the past two years but we still need the community’s help. *Someone* knows *something* that could make the difference in this case and help provide closure for our grieving families. (3/7) — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 17, 2022

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

