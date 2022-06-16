NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spotting the signs of ‘parental burnout’

A recent report from The Ohio State University found that 66% of working parents meet the criteria for burnout.
A recent report from The Ohio State University found that 66% of working parents meet the criteria for burnout.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Between working, taking care of the family, taking care of the house, the kids being in school, the kids getting out of school and having to keep them entertained, parents have a lot on their plates.

You add in everything with the pandemic over the last couple of years and it may be no surprise that a lot of parents are feeling burnt out.

A recent report from The Ohio State University found that 66% of working parents meet the criteria for burnout, which is associated with depression, anxiety and increased drinking.

It’s not just about the parents; their burnout is affecting the kids.

Jaren Doby is a therapist and clinical social worker with Novant Health. He joined us to talk more about what parent burnout looks like.

You may also like: Avoid the ‘summer slide’: Registration underway for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s ‘Summer Break’ program

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance spoke at Tuesday's CMS meeting.
Charlotte faith leaders say CMS interim superintendent walked out of meeting, superintendent responds
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County