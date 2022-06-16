Spotting the signs of ‘parental burnout’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Between working, taking care of the family, taking care of the house, the kids being in school, the kids getting out of school and having to keep them entertained, parents have a lot on their plates.

You add in everything with the pandemic over the last couple of years and it may be no surprise that a lot of parents are feeling burnt out.

A recent report from The Ohio State University found that 66% of working parents meet the criteria for burnout, which is associated with depression, anxiety and increased drinking.

It’s not just about the parents; their burnout is affecting the kids.

Jaren Doby is a therapist and clinical social worker with Novant Health. He joined us to talk more about what parent burnout looks like.

