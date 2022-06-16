Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple N.C. counties Thursday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for the remainder of Thursday as high temperatures and severe thunderstorm potential hit the Carolinas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Alexander, Catawba and Iredell counties until 4:30 p.m. The warning is in effect in Cabarrus and Cleveland counties until 4:45 p.m. and in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for York County in South Carolina until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Union counties until 9 p.m.

Storms are moving to the southeast at 15 mph, and are capable of producing damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Hot temperatures and humidity have also triggered a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

