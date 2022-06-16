NC DHHS Flu
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple N.C. counties Thursday afternoon

Multiple counties are currently under the warning until 4:45 p.m.
Chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will also be possible through Friday but cooler, drier air will move into the Carolinas by the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for the remainder of Thursday as high temperatures and severe thunderstorm potential hit the Carolinas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Alexander, Catawba and Iredell counties until 4:30 p.m. The warning is in effect in Cabarrus and Cleveland counties until 4:45 p.m. and in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for York County in South Carolina until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Union counties until 9 p.m.

Storms are moving to the southeast at 15 mph, and are capable of producing damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Hot temperatures and humidity have also triggered a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

You can find the latest information on power outages by clicking here and scrolling to your provider.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest weather and forecast updates.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

