NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Security guard shot at fish arcade in Salisbury

The robbery occurred at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St.
The robbery occurred at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.

The 34-year-old security guard was shot during the robbery. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries described by police as “not life threatening.”

No description of the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance spoke at Tuesday's CMS meeting.
Charlotte faith leaders say CMS interim superintendent walked out of meeting, superintendent responds
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County

Latest News

Anthony Frazier, 14, was killed while visiting family in Charlotte in 2017.
Trial ends with man pleading guilty to 2017 killing of officer’s 14-year-old son in Charlotte
The fire was on Gheen Road north of Salisbury.
Historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County
Rep. Gary Simrill, R – York, addresses the South Carolina House of Representatives at the State...
Tax cuts, rebates and raises part of nearly $14B S.C. state budget heading to governor’s desk
COVID-19 vaccination rates for children in North Carolina ages 5 to 11 are low.
N.C. COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low for kids 5-11