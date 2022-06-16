Security guard shot at fish arcade in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.

The 34-year-old security guard was shot during the robbery. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries described by police as “not life threatening.”

No description of the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

