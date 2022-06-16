Residents in the High Country look for ways to beat the heat

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the temperatures can get downright oppressive in the metro area, you would think the mountains would be spared from the warm weather. In many cases, they’re not.

Visitors to the high country are looking for creative ways to keep cool.

“I looked at the weather and it was like a hundred degrees,” Julia Wicher said.

When it comes to nature’s beauty, not many places around here can match the scenery in Boone. The mountains, clear lakes, and today you get sun. Lots and lots of sun.

“It’s very, very hot,” Johnna Lee Cummings said.

Cummings and her family came up the hill from just outside of Hilton Head. She said it’s no picnic down there either.

“The humidity is really bad, so you all don’t have that up here,” she said.

To take a break from the ever-rising temperatures, the family booked a tour with River Girl Fishing Company.

For the next few hours, the only thing they have to worry about is flipping the tube. Workers here tell me many people are surprised by how warm it is at such a high elevation.

“A lot of people come up to the mountains to escape the heat, that’s not really working out for them this weekend,” Andie Waugh said.

Esty Phipps is a long-distance runner and said that even though it’s hot, you have to get out and train.

“If you don’t do it you lose it,” she said.

Ed Bryson traveled with his grandkids from the Triad.

“It’s a lot cooler than it is in Durham,” Bryson said.

Bob Barangi said it’s best to stay hydrated through the heat.

“Drink a bottle of water before we take off and we carry a bottle of water here,” he advised.

Kevin Smith is a teacher in Vietnam, and said you haven’t seen hot weather like he has.

“Go visit southeast Asia, and you’ll find that it’s quite pleasant out here.”

