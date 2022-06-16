No retirement yet for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson

NC DHHS Flu
After missing all of OTA and tweeting he was thinking about retirement, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is back for Panthers mandatory mini camp(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After missing all 3 weeks of organized team activities, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is back as mandatory mini camp is in full swing in the heat of Charlotte.

This past Saturday, Anderson sent out a tweet that sent shockwaves through Keep Pounding Nation saying he was thinking about retiring.

“I was just thinking out loud, but I wasn’t really that serious,” said Anderson of his tweet which has now been deleted. “I was just thinking about a few things.”

Whenever players start talking like that, questions begin to arise on whether they want to be with the team they are currently with. Robbie does.

“I’m here ain’t I,” said Anderson. “So that’s the tell-tale.”

2021 was a rough year for Anderson coming off a career year in 2020.

Last season, Anderson only had 53 catch and 519 yards. Two years ago, he had 95 grabs for 1,096 yards.

But Panthers coach Matt Rhule thinks this could be a bounce back year for Anderson in new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s system

“I think in the offense, Robbie will have a ton of production,” said coach. “I think last year was a confluence of many different events. I think Ben does a great job of moving guys around-- kind of what Robbie did here his first year. Robbie would play in the slot. He’d play outside. I think we started to playing him a little in the ‘X’ to move him into that position as well. I think Robbie could have a ton of production at any of those spots.”

