NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low for kids 5-11

Only about 4% of N.C. children 5 to 11 years old are fully vaccinated, and of those about 5% have gotten a booster.
Younger people are much less likely to have been either partially or fully vaccinated than those who are older.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Food and Drug Administration could authorize the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6 and the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 as early as Friday.

Related: FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is already preparing for possible vaccinations next week, but will parents actually get their youngest children vaccinated?

Only about 4% of N.C. children 5 to 11 years old are fully vaccinated, and of those about 5% have gotten a booster.

Booster shots have been available to children in that age bracket for nearly a month; the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came May 19.

Younger people are much less likely to have been either partially or fully vaccinated than those who are older.

Full vaccination rates range from 98% for North Carolinians over age 75 to just 25% for the youngest eligible.

Wake County has the highest vaccination rates with 80%, while Mecklenburg County is next with just over 68%.

With kids wrapping up the school year and parents scheduling physicals for the next school year, doctors hope the pace picks up.

“I think that you’ll see over time, more and more kids getting their boosters,” Dr. Erica Pettigrew, with the UNC School of Medicine, said. When the FDA authorizes them for the youngest children, all local health departments will get the vaccine, along with about 300 pediatric offices.

Pharmacies will get them for children 3 years and older.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Several members of the African American Faith Alliance spoke at Tuesday's CMS meeting.
Charlotte faith leaders say CMS interim superintendent walked out of meeting, superintendent responds
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 2 and injuring 4 in Iredell County
One person was killed after a car disregarded a stop sign in York County.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County

Latest News

N.C. COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low for kids 5-11
You can spend anywhere from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars on sunglasses.
Tips for finding sunglasses that will protect both our eyes and our skin
The hospital system has a claim on the roof over one man's head.
Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt
John J. Melton comes to Salisbury with a wealth of experience leading extensive medical...
John Melton appointed as new Executive Director of Salisbury VA Health Care System